Jeon So Nee and Park Hyung Sik currently considering lead offers for an upcoming romantic drama

Read on more to find out about the drama!
2954 reads Mumbai
Jeon So Nee and Park Hyung Sik might star together in a new drama Jeon So Nee and Park Hyung Sik in talks for an upcoming drama.
There’s no dearth of K-Dramas and production companies are making sure that there never is! A new drama’s foundation is being laid as teams are trying to bring Jeon So Nee and Park Hyung Sik on board the drama. ‘Youth, Climbing the Barrier’ is the drama the famous actors have been approached for, while the title is still in working. 

 

A K-media outlet reported on June 14 that Jeon So Nee will be appearing in the drama as the lead female. Some time later, a representative from the actress’ agency, Management SOOP stated, “She has received an offer and we are currently finalising details.” The drama was previously known as ‘The Golden Hairpin’. Now given the working title of ‘Youth, Climbing the Barrier’, it’s set in an historical setting and revolves around the story of a Prince Lee Hwan and an engaged woman called Min Jae Yi. 

 

Prince Lee Hwan suffers from a mysterious curse and will end up being saved by Min Jae Yi, who he sets on to save. Min Jae Yi is a gentle woman who is engaged to a government official’s son and tries her best to be a great mom and wife. However, she gets falsely accused of killing her family four days prior to getting married. 

 

Park Hyung Sik was reportedly approached for the role of Prince Lee Hwan in March and Jeon So Nee has been offered the role of Min Jae Yi. 

 

The filming is expected to start in the second half of 2021.

 

Also Read: Hwarang star Park Hyung Sik in talks to join new Apocalyptic thriller drama, Happiness alongside Han Hyo Joo

 

For more updates, stay tuned with Hallyutalk and Pinkvilla. 

 

Credits :News1Newsen

