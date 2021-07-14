Jeon Somi confirmed to make a summer comeback after a year

BLACK Label confirms Somi’s comeback for August. Read ahead to know more.

On July 14,The Black Label, her agency, said, "Jeon So-mi will release her new album on August 2." This will be her first comeback in about a year after "What You Waiting For," which was released in July 2020. Jeon So-mi was ranked at the top of the iTunes K-pop charts in nine countries and regions around the world with "What You Waiting For." She also topped the charts in Korea as well as winning at M Countdown.

In addition, the music video surpassed 10 million views on YouTube in just two days after its release, proving the true value of Jeon So-mi, who has been reborn as a "solo artist" from the "National Center” of I.O.I. Jeon So-mi has continued her relentless rise in every album release, including "BIRTHDAY" and "What You Waiting For." Expectations are growing as to what new charm Jeon So-mi, who has built her unique musical color with "self-produced solo," will show with her new album in a year.

On July 12, Somi modeled for Louis Vuitton and #Somi was trending on Twitter as many fans finally got to see her onscreen and that too, for a fashion house like Louis Vuitton. She had also celebrated two year solo debut anniversary and through her agency, The Black Label, she talked about her journey and her fans saying, “It’s really fascinating that it’s (already) my 2nd debut anniversary. It feels like it hasn’t been long since I was congratulated for my 1st debut anniversary, but I’m about to celebrate my 2nd anniversary, time really flies. I wish I could spend my 2nd anniversary with my fans but it’s a shame we can’t do that given the current situation. I will be praying for everyone’s good health and happiness.

Jeon Somi is currently stepping up preparations for the end of her new album.

