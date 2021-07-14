  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jeon Somi confirmed to make a summer comeback after a year

BLACK Label confirms Somi’s comeback for August. Read ahead to know more.
3447 reads Mumbai
Jeon Somi Jeon Somi; Picture Courtesy: News1
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On July 14,The Black Label, her agency, said, "Jeon So-mi will release her new album on August 2." This will be her first comeback in about a year after "What You Waiting For," which was released in July 2020. Jeon So-mi was ranked at the top of the iTunes K-pop charts in nine countries and regions around the world with "What You Waiting For." She also topped the charts in Korea as well as winning at M Countdown. 

In addition, the music video surpassed 10 million views on YouTube in just two days after its release, proving the true value of Jeon So-mi, who has been reborn as a "solo artist" from the "National Center” of I.O.I. Jeon So-mi has continued her relentless rise in every album release, including "BIRTHDAY" and "What You Waiting For." Expectations are growing as to what new charm Jeon So-mi, who has built her unique musical color with "self-produced solo," will show with her new album in a year.

On July 12, Somi modeled for Louis Vuitton and #Somi was trending on Twitter as many fans finally got to see her onscreen and that too, for a fashion house like Louis Vuitton. She had also celebrated two year solo debut anniversary and through her agency, The Black Label, she talked about her journey and her fans saying, “It’s really fascinating that it’s (already) my 2nd debut anniversary. It feels like it hasn’t been long since I was congratulated for my 1st debut anniversary, but I’m about to celebrate my 2nd anniversary, time really flies. I wish I could spend my 2nd anniversary with my fans but it’s a shame we can’t do that given the current situation. I will be praying for everyone’s good health and happiness.

” 

Jeon Somi is currently stepping up preparations for the end of her new album.

ALSO READ: Charismatic group ONF confirmed for early August comeback

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What new concepts do you think Somi will explore? Share your thoughts, opinions and theories with Pinkvilla in the comments below 

Credits :News1

You may like these
Former Wonder Girls member SUNMI confirmed comeback for THIS month
Charismatic group ONF confirmed for early August comeback
Rookie group WEEEKLY gear up for a summer comeback
Dreamcatcher confirmed to make a comeback at the end of July
Taeyeon's new MV is exactly what you need for the mid week blues!
Taeyeon’s selca with new hair color sends fans into a frenzy as they speculate a comeback