Jeon Somi hints at close friendship with SEVENTEEN's Woozi; pokes fun at him in new PIC
Jeon Somi shared a moment with SEVENTEEN's Woozi on her social media. The idol hilariously adds though bubbles on the picture.
-
Jeon Somi shares pictures with SEVENTEEN's Woozi
-
Somi asks Woozi to use Instagram more
Jeon Somi took to Instagram and shared a picture of her with SEVENTEEN's Woozi. Somi was the winner of the survival reality show Produce 101 and was a member of the show's project girl group I.O.I. She made her debut in 2019 with the song Birthday which quickly became a hit.
Jeon Somi shares picture with SEVENTEEN's Woozi
On December 10, Jeon Somi took to Instagram and shared a photo with SEVENTEEN's Woozi. In the picture, the two can be seen having a conversation. Amusingly, the singer added funny captions to the photo. The caption over her photo read, '1 second before making a joke' and the caption over Woozi's photo read, 'Already knows what's coming'. She also hilariously asked the SEVENTEEN member to use social media more. She wrote, 'Oppa, please use Instagram'. The two seemed to be sharing a warm and friendly vibe.
More about Jeon Somi
Jeon Somi made her debut as a part of the girl group I.O.I which came into being from the survival show Produce 101. The eleven-piece group made its debut in 2016 with the album Chrysalis and the music video for Dream Girls. The group had shot to fame with their song Pick Me Up.
As a soloist, Jeon Somi signed with THE BLACK LABEL and debuted in 2019 with the track Birthday. She released her first album in 2021 with XOXO. The title track Dumb Dumb went viral and entered several charts. Her latest release was Fast Forward in August 2023.
SEVENTEEN's recent activities
SEVENTEEN collected several awards at the 2023 Mnet Asia Music Awards following their successful year. During their acceptance speech, member Seungkwan emotionally remembered fellow artist Moonbin from ASTRO.
SEVENTEEN released their 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN on October 23 along with the music video of the title track God of Music. They set new sales records for themselves with their latest release.
The group also held a session at the UNESCO Youth Forum which took place in Paris this year on November 13 and 14. They were the first K-pop act to hold their own session at this forum.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: MAMA Awards 2023 Day 2 Winners List: SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK's Jisoo and more secure big wins at final show
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more