Jeon Somi shares teaser images ahead of her comeback on 2 August

As August makes its way to the calendar, the super talented twenty year old singer, Jeon Somi gifted her fans with a total of three teaser images of her upcoming single ‘Dumb Dumb’ along with pre-save information for the same. The images reflect a fresh, energetic and uplifting vibe as the young and talented singer’s polaroid is covered with vibrant colours and playful stickers in one of the three teaser photos. Somi can herself be seen as a sticker on the page of what looks like a scrapbook having fun in adorable summer clothing and elegant makeup.

Here’s one of the teaser images for the upcoming single ‘Dumb Dumb’.

Somi’s agency ‘The Black Label’ confirmed the comeback earlier this month and ever since then, netizens have been making several speculations about what the song will showcase. The song is set to release on August 2 at 6PM KST (2:30 AM IST).

This comeback has a special position in the hearts of many as fans had to wait patiently for her return. Somi is making a comeback after more than a year. Her previous release ‘What You Waiting For’ was a song asking a lover to be honest with his feelings and not leave the former confused. It received a lot of love and support from fans in Korea and abroad as it topped iTunes charts in not one, but nine countries! The music video also did exceptionally well as it garnered over 10 MIllion views within two days of its release and the artist received a lot of healthy attention and multiple awards for the song.

ALSO READ: Jeon Somi confirmed to make a summer comeback after a year

Are you ready for Somi’s comeback yet? Because we certainly cannot keep calm! Tell us what you expect from 'Dumb Dumb' in the comments below.