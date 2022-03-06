Jeon Yeo Been and Ahn Hyo Seop starrer Korean remake of ‘Someday Or One Day’ to be released in 2023?

On March 6, Jeon Yeo Been, Ahn Hyo Seop and Kang Hoon starrer Korean remake of the popular Taiwanese drama ‘Someday Or One Day’ will be released as a Netflix original drama. They will begin shooting in March and the drama is slated to release in 2023. The leads are still positively reviewing the offers.

The original Taiwanese drama revolves around a 27-year-old woman named Huang Yu Xuan, played by Alice Ke who longs for Wang Quan Sheng, portrayed by Greg Han, the love of her life. One fateful night, Huang Yu Xuan is hit by a car, and when she regains consciousness, she sees a man she believes to be Wang Quan Sheng sitting by her hospital bedside.

However, she realizes she is now a high school student named Chen Yan Ru in the year 1998 and no longer a 27-year-old woman and the man by her bedside is not her boyfriend but actually a schoolmate named Li Zi Wei.

For the Korean remake, Ahn Hyo Seop is in talks to play the characters originally named Wang Quan Sheng and Li Zi Wei, while Jeon Yeo Been has been offered the roles originally named Huang Yu Xuan and Chen Yan Ru. Kang Hoon is expected to play Mo Jun Jie, renamed as Si Baek Woo in the remake.

