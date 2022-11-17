Jeon Yeo Been and Lee Dong Wook to join Hyun Bin for upcoming film Harbin?

Jeon Yeo Been The South Korean actress will join the film as a student in the independence army as confirmed by her agency Management MMM. The filming for the movie will reportedly begin on November 20. She will join the likes of Hyun Bin , Park Jung Min, Cho Woo Jin, Yoo Jae Myeong, and Park Hoon in the film.

Vincenzo star Jeon Yeo Been has reportedly been confirmed to be joining the upcoming action film Harbin. On November 17, reports were also released about Tale of the Nine Tailed star Lee Dong Wook joining the cast.

Lee Dong Wook

According to reports, actor Lee Dong Wook is the final piece to complete the fabulous lineup of Harbin as he has joined the cast. He will soon join the rest of the actors after he finishes filming for his upcoming drama ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938’. The crew is expected to head to Latvia and Mongolia alongside domestic filming for the movie.

Harbin

The movie 'Harbin' is being directed Woo Min Ho, who is known for his previous works such as ‘Inside Men’, ‘The Drug King’ and ‘The Man Standing Next’. It will be distributed by CJ ENM while the production will be taken care of by Hive Media Corp. The film is set to be a is a spy action masterpiece depicting the story of independence fighters who risked their lives to regain Korea which was under the control of the Japanese Empire in Harbin in 1909. Hyun Bin will play the role of Ahn Jung Geun, a man who puts his life on the line and helps people who have lost their motherland. He will lead an emotional role and also display his action skills on screen.