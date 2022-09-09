Jeon Yeo Been and Nana search for different things in the first stills for upcoming Netflix drama ‘Glitch’

Hong Jihyo ( Jeon Yeo Been ), an ordinary office worker who has a stable job, a solid boyfriend, and is not lacking in abundance, has lived a life of ignoring the fact that she sometimes sees aliens for decades. One day, her boyfriend disappears out of the blue, and Jihyo, who is tracking the traces, meets Heo Bora ( Nana ), an ex-friend who has been exploring the mystery for a long time, and the three unidentified flying object galleries working with her.

The Netflix series ' Glitch ' is a four-dimensional or more tracing drama in which Jihyo, who sees an alien, and Bora, who has been chasing an alien, pursues the whereabouts of Jihyo's boyfriend, who has disappeared without a trace, and approaches the reality of the 'unconfirmed' mystery.

Their quirky and delightful adventures unfold in unexpected directions, from alien abductions to encounters with pseudo-religious groups, providing unpredictable fun. The novel's story of finding a boyfriend who disappeared from the earth was born from the imagination of writer Jin Jin Sae, who gave a strong shock to viewers around the world with his first feature drama 'Extracurricular'.

Having captured the dark reality of our society with his sharp insight and bold handwriting, he again chose the subject of UFOs and aliens more boldly than anyone else. “Glitches are bugs in the system. Everyone asks, 'Is this right?' There are moments I want to have, but I thought that it was like a bug that came to life.” He explained the meaning of the title of the series, adding that unrealistic material melts into everyday stories and the adventures, friendship, and mystery of two friends chasing a strange phenomenon are mixed. made up a story.

