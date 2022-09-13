Jeon Yeo Been and Nana take on a dangerous ‘alien’ mission in the teaser and posters for ‘Glitch’

The two people exchange unfamiliar words such as "I see you again" and "Do you believe that?" reveals the personality of Jeon Yeo Been , who looks more ordinary than anyone else, and the streamer who pursues a mystery with one belief. It makes people look forward to Nana's radiating unique chemistry.In addition, the alien patch that Hong Ji Hyo brought out and the strange device with Heo Bo Ra stimulate curiosity about what it means to their adventure and what kind of activity they will perform.

Netflix released a teaser poster and teaser trailer for the original series 'Glitch' on September 13th. The released teaser poster contains the serious facial expressions of Hong Ji Hyo (Jeon Yeo Been), an alien eyewitness chasing Ki Hyun Sang, and Heo Bo Ra (Nana), an alien follower.

'Glitch' is an adventure in which a person who lived a very ordinary life, only going back and forth between home and work, harbors an unbelievable suspicion that his boyfriend has disappeared from the earth and causes an error in the daily system. Director Noh Deok explained, "Rather than a full-fledged sci-fi story, it was important to follow their adventures and support them while assimilating into the characters."

Jeon Yeo Been completely transformed into Hong Ji Hyo, who Jin Jin Sae set as "a young woman who lives the most ordinary and peaceful life" so that the story of suspicion and pursuit that arose in the futile incident has a dramatic effect. Nana took on the role of Bora Heo, whom director Noh Duk introduced as "the most confident character in her work."

