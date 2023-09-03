Jeon Yeo Been channels polar-opposite roles in A Time Called You stills starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Kang Hoon

Jeon Yeo Been and Ahn Seo Yeop starring A Time Called You is an upcoming mystery romance drama, set to be released on Netflix. The show will premiere on September 8. Recently released stills from the forthcoming drama show Jeon Yeo Been in a double role who apart from how they have similar appearances are completely different personalities. K-pop girl group NewJeans gave the OST (original soundtrack) for the drama which is the remake of Kim Jong Seo's 1996 song Beautiful Restriction.

Jeon Yeo Been in a double role

New stills from the show depict Jeon Yeo Been playing the role of an office worker as well as a high school student. The appearances of the two characters show a drastic difference in their personalities. Jeon Yeo Been plays the role of Han Jun Hee in the drama. Han Jun Hee is an office worker who misses her boyfriend after he passes away. A year into the mourning, she travels back in time to 1998 and wakes up as Kwon Min Ju, a high school student. She meets a fellow student Nam Si Heon at her school who looks exactly like her boyfriend Gu Yeon Jun, both roles played by Ahn Hyo Seop. Other than the visuals, there is nothing similar between Jun Hee and Min Ju. They are two completely different personalities. Jeon Yeo Been captured these differences through a change in hairstyles and clothing. She paid attention to details like two character's behaviors and their movements.

About A Time Called You

A Time Called You is an upcoming mystery romance drama on Netflix. The show will air its first episode on September 8. It is a remake of a Taiwanese television series called Someday or One Day. A Time Called You stars Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been in the lead roles. Kang Hoon is also a part of the show. He plays the role of Jung In Gyu who is Nam Si Heon's (Ahn Hyo Seop) best friend in school and has a crush on Kwon Min Ju (Jeo Yeo Been).

