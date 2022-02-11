Jeon Yeo Been, Oh Jung Se, Im Soo Jung and more join Song Kang Ho in the new comedy film ‘Spiderweb’

‘Spiderweb’ is a satirical comedy film directed by the renowned director Kim Jee Won, who is reuniting with the ‘Parasite’ star Song Kang Ho for the 5th time with other films being 'The Good, the Bad, the Weird' (2008), 'The Age of Shadows' (2016), and more. The cast includes Jeon Yeo Been, Oh Jung Se, Im Soo Jung and Krystal.

The film is set in the 1970s, a time when films had to follow the strict rules of the censor board and in the midst of it all, Kim Gam Dok (Song Kang Ho) attempts to change the ending of his film but his cast and other industry friends cannot seem to understand the contrived ending but he does everything in his power to go ahead with his plan. Im Soo Jung will be playing the respected veteran actress wife of Kim Gam Dok, Lee Min Jah and Oh Jung Se will be playing Kang Ho Sae, a top actor known for his numerous affairs in the film industry.

Jeon Yeo Been will be playing as Shin Mi Do, a representative from the production company; and Krystal will be transforming into Han Yoo Rim, a rising rookie actress. Im Soo Jung, who has drawn various characters in various genres such as the upcoming movie 'Single in Seoul' and the drama 'Melancholia'.

From the movie 'Extreme Job' to the drama 'Uncle', Oh Jung Se, who is in his prime and Jeon Yeo Been, who has been working on screens and CRTs with the Netflix movie 'Paradise Night' and the drama 'Vincenzo', will be adding flair to the film.

ALSO READ: ‘XX’ star Lee Jong Won joins BTOB’s Sungjae and DIA’s Chaeyeon in MBC’s new drama ‘Golden Spoon’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.