Jeon Yeo Been slips through time to see Ahn Hyo Seop and Kang Hoon in A Time Called You; latest stills inside

Jeon Yeo Been and Ahn Hyo Seop starrer A Time Called You dropped a new set of stills including Kang Hoon. The Dr. Romantic 3 actor and Vincenzo actress could be seen illustrating the contrasting portrayals of high school students to grown-ups in the latest stills. The actors also shared their thoughts on portraying different characters in different time zones.

A Time Called You new stills

The new stills of A Time Called You drew attention for its melancholic depiction of time, love, and grief. Ahn Hyo Seop plays Yeon Jun and Si Heon shared his thoughts on the opportunity to participate in this Taiwanese drama adaptation. He said, "I was fascinated by the fact that there were many aspects and elements that could be drawn given the time difference of the characters". Meanwhile, Jeon Yeo Been who portrays the character of Min Joo and Jun Hee said, "The most important part about this was trust. I focused on Min Joo when I played Min Joo. I focused on Jun Hee when I played Jun Hee. Jun Hee is an outgoing, bold person while Min Joo was introverted. I relied on the other actors as well while getting into the character ". While Kang Hoon who plays In Gyu said, "I focused on the emotional changes In Gyu went through as a calm and rational person who comes off as weak on the outside".

About A Time Called You

Jeon Yeo Been portrays Jun Hee, who longs for her deceased boyfriend Yeon Jun. She listens to an enigmatic cassette that takes her back to her fondest memories through its music, slipping through the times. She then wakes up in the past when she runs across Si Heon, played by Ahn Hyo Seop. She unexpectedly finds herself living in the body of Min Joo (Jeon Yeon Been), who is 18 years old in the year 1998. Min Joo aka Jun Hee sees her late boyfriend Si Heon who looks just like him. She encounters Si Heon's best friend, In Gyu, played by Kang Hoon, who falls in love with her as she learns how to get around the unfamiliar environment.

