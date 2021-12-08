Jeon Yeo Been starrer JTBC drama ‘Be Melodramatic’ to be produced as a webtoon

The drama 'Be Melodramatic' (written and directed by Lee Byung Hun), which aired on JTBC in August-September 2019, is scheduled to be produced as a webtoon. 'Be Melodramatic' is a comic drama about the worries, romance, and daily life of 30-year-old female friends. In particular, Lee Byung Hun, who directed the films 'Extreme Job' and 'Twenty', created a famous line that made use of the unique 'taste of words' and received great love from viewers.

'Be Melodramatic' continues to be talked about as a 'life drama' by many people even after the end. In addition, it is continuing its popularity by meeting with viewers around the world through a global platform. Produced as a webtoon thanks to its popularity, ‘Be Melodramatic’ is expected to deliver special emotions and sympathy to the public with a different charm while similar to a drama.

The webtoon 'Be Melodramatic' is raising expectations by releasing stills of three female protagonists: Im Jin Ju, Lee Eun Jung, and Hwang Han Joo. From the stills reminiscent of a drama poster, it foreshadowed the bouncing atmosphere of the drama.

Webtoon dramatization following the film adaptation, webtoon adaptation of drama movies is also becoming popular. Following the drama 'Fight My Way', 'Healer', 'Bad Guys', 'Signal', 'Discovery of Love' and 'Your Wedding'. The webtoon 'Be Melodramatic' will be serialized on webtoon platforms such as Naver and Kakao in the future.

