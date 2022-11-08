Jeon Yeo Been’s ‘Glitch’, Lee Jong Suk’s ‘W’ and more: 5 amazing Sci-Fi K-Dramas to binge watch

It is about a woman searching for her missing boyfriend, who disappeared one night in a flash of unknown lights. With the help of a community of UFO watchers, she uncovers the truth behind a mysterious secret. Hong Ji Hyo (Jeon Yeo Been) is a ‘parachute hire’ (someone who got hired based on their family connections). She has a steady job and a solid family background. Although they are no longer passionately in love, she also has a boyfriend who she’s dated for four years. The couple is beginning to think of marriage when her boyfriend suddenly goes missing. Heo Bo Ra (Nana) is an unsuccessful Twitch streamer and a YouTuber with only a few hundred subscribers, whose content is all about mysteries. She’s a warrior who wields a keyboard as her weapon, and she’s a member of the UFO watcher community. She spends day after day inside her room, editing her videos.

2. The King: Eternal Monarch

Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho), a modern-day Emperor of the Kingdom of Korea, attempts to cross the barrier into an alternate reality where the Republic of Korea exists in the Kingdom's stead. He comes across detective Jung Tae-eul, whom he recognizes from an identity card he obtained during the turning point of his childhood: his father's assassination. Lee Gon's half-uncle, Lee Lim, who assassinated the previous king, Lee Ho (Lee Gon's father), is in hiding and assembling armies whilst traversing back and forth between the two parallel worlds. Jeong Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun): A police officer ranked Inspector (equivalent to Lieutenant in the Korean Armed Forces) in the Violent Crimes Squad Three of the National Police Agency of the Republic of Korea. She has a strong will and concrete personality. As a child, she was interested in crime TV shows which led her to become a detective. Luna: Jung Tae-eul's counterpart who is a criminal in the Kingdom of Corea. Shortly after her birth, she was abandoned in a slum in Busan. With no parents and no identification, no official records document her existence. As she grew older, her arrest record expanded to include burglary, breaking and entering, assault and forgery. Her imprisonment led to her being legally-documented as Luna, a name she gave herself after a stray cat that had survived in the slum. Moreover, she suffers from terminal cancer resulting in organ failure and has only a few months left to live.

3. My Holo Love

It is about the events that occur when a lonely woman meets the artificially intelligent “Holo.” The drama is filled with stories of heartbreaking loneliness and tear-stained love. Go Nan Do (Yoon Hyun Min) is the owner of an IT research company. As a genius inventor, he started the company, and all projects were created through his hands. However, the only people who are aware of his existence are his stepsister and the official CEO. He was a hacker in a major case 10 years ago and supposedly died while being pursued. Han So Yeon (Go Sung Hee) is an assistant manager at a glasses company. Whether it is working on brand marketing or the logistics of the launching party for the company’s flagship store, she shoulders her work and stays ahead of the industry’s trends. She meticulously takes care of her clients and her work. However, when it comes to her personal life, she keeps her distance as she suffers from prosopagnosia, the inability to recognize faces.

4. Memories of the Alhambra

After receiving an email regarding a groundbreaking AR game about medieval battles in the Alhambra, Yoo Jin Woo (Hyun Bin), CEO of an investment company that specializes in optical devices, travels to Granada, Spain to meet the creator of the game, Jung Se Joo (Park Chanyeol). However, Se Joo has gone missing and there, Jin-woo meets Se Joo’s older sister, Jung Hee Joo (Park Shin Hye), who is the owner of the hostel he stays in and a former guitarist. Both get entangled in mysterious incidents, as the border between the real world and the AR world built by Se Joo begins to blur. Jung Hee Joo is the owner of Hostal Bonita. A former classic guitarist who came to Spain for further studies, but took on several jobs there to sustain livelihood following the death of her parents. She has artistic sensibility but zero financial sense.

5. W: Two Worlds

The series focuses on the eponymous fictional webtoon entitled W, written and illustrated by its legendary author and illustrator Oh Seong Moo (Kim Eui Sung) which begins to take a life of its own, like a distinct reality. W became so famous in South Korea that even its printed versions became best-sellers there. The storyline of the webtoon W starts with the younger years of its main character Kang Cheol (Lee Jong Suk), a handsome and intelligent boy who is also skilled in shooting. He became famous in South Korea for winning the 50-metre pistol shoot at the 2004 Athens Olympics. But this fame is interrupted when the unknown Murderer massacres his family, and he is erroneously accused of the crime. Another villain, Han Cheol-ho (Park Won Sang), handles the case to gain political popularity, urging the court to impose the death penalty upon Kang Cheol. Despite Han Cheol Ho's efforts, Kang Cheol is deemed innocent of the crime. Depressed over losing his family, he attempts suicide over the Han River but stops himself. Instead, Kang Cheol chooses to search for the real killer instead and devotes his life to crime-fighting.

Which K-Drama are you adding to the list? Let us know in the comments below.