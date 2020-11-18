Jeong Jinwoon thanks GF Kyungri for support during military service; Reveals sharing units with SHINee’s Key

Jeong Jinwoon recently thanked his girlfriend and former 9MUSES member Kyungri for supporting him during the star’s time in the military. Jeong also opened up about shared units with SHINee’s Key and BTOB’s Changsub.

On the November 17 episode of Video Star via Soompi, 2AM’s Jeong Jinwoon became tearful as he thanked his girlfriend, actress and former 9MUSES member Kyungri. Jeong Jinwoon filmed for the show three weeks after being discharged from the military. When asked what he’d most wanted to do as soon as he was discharged, Jeong Jinwoon shared that he’d right away got a perm on the day he left the military, since he hadn’t been able to have a perm during his service. “I felt so relaxed as I had my hair done and drank an americano,” he said.

Jeong Jinwoon shared what it was like to be in the same unit as SHINee’s Key and BTOB’s Changsub, as the idols were all in the same military band. “Many fans would come over when the two of them went to events, but in my case, there would just be a few people who came over because they knew my face,” he said: He went on to say that Key had received so many fan letters that they wouldn’t even have been able to fit them all in a car. “Mine could all fit in a notebook,” he said.

Jeong Jinwoon also talked about the support he received from girlfriend Kyungri, saying, “She came to all the visiting sessions except for two or three.” He went on to say, “To be honest, I’d even go back to the military because I want to feel the excitement of those visits again. What I mean is that’s how happy I was.” When asked what he likes about Kyungri, he said, “She’s beautiful and she was by my side supporting me during my most difficult time, and she still believes in me now.” Jeong Jinwoon shared that before he enlisted, he had felt so sorry to Kyungri because she’d have to wait for him that he’d even suggested it might be better if they broke up. However, she had said that they should wait first and see how things went. He said that the fact that they were able to stay together was all because of the effort that she’d put in as she regularly visited him. When he was told to send a video message to Kyungri, Jeong Jinwoon looked in the camera and said, “Thank you so much for waiting.”

He began to cry and took a moment to wipe his tears. He explained to the hosts, “When the news of our dating came out, I wasn’t there so she had to do things like interviews on her own and had to go through such a hard time.” he said. He added to Kyungri with a big smile and a wave, “I love you.” For the unversed, Jeong Jinwoon and Kyungri confirmed their relationship in November 2019 and revealed that they have been dating since late 2017.

