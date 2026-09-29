Jeong Yein to join The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call; Lovelyz member to replace Ha Young after her departure

Lovelyz member and actress Jeong Yein has officially joined popular medical drama The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call. The singer-turned-actress will take over the role of nurse Cheon Jang-mi, previously portrayed by Ha Young, in the upcoming second and third seasons of the series.



Jeong Yein joins The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call

The confirmation comes after reports earlier this month suggested that Jeong Yein had been chosen for the role. At the time, the actress’ agency denied it. However, on September 29, 2026, MyDaily reported key cast members, including Jeong Yein, were scheduled to attend their first script reading before gathering for a meal.

Following the report, a Netflix representative confirmed, “It is true that Jeong Yein has been selected as the successor to Ha Young for the new seasons of The Trauma Call: Heroes on Call.”



Why Ha Young left the series

Ha Young, who played nurse Cheon Jang-mi in the first season, stepped down from the drama following allegations surrounding her great-grandfather’s alleged involvement in activities. Her departure subsequently led the production team to hold auditions for an actress to take over the character.

Jeong Ye-in first debuted as a member of the girl group Lovelyz in 2014 before gradually expanding into acting. She began exploring the field through projects including the 2017 web drama The Blue Sea and tvN’s Criminal Minds. She later appeared in the 2023 series Na Ra the Socialite Wannabe and has also taken on theatrical roles.

Released last year, The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call follows genius trauma surgeon Baek Kang Hyuk, played by Ju Ji-hoon, as he works to rebuild a struggling trauma care team. Choo Young-woo also stars in the series. Reportedly, filming for Seasons 2 and 3 is scheduled to begin next month.

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