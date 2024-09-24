Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born stills show Moon So Ri and Kim Tae Ri’s mother-daughter relationship facing hurdles

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is an upcoming South Korean series that follows the story of a woman who dreams of becoming an actress. New stills of the show have been released featuring the lead cast, Kim Tae Ri and Moon So Ri, showcasing their dynamic as mother and daughter in the show.

On September 24, 2024, the production team of Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born released several stills ahead of its release. The images focus on Moon So Ri who takes up the role of Seo Yong Rye, mother of the titular character Jeong Nyeon, played by Kim Tae Ri. Having raised her child alone, she is opposed to the idea of Jeong Nyeon performing as a theater actress. This creates a conflict in their relationship despite being close to each other.

In the first image, Seo Yong Rye's worn face and bent posture convey the harsh realities of her life by the sea. Her weary but determined expression hints at a quiet strength, drawing viewers in with the mystery of her past. The rest of the stills delve into her dynamic with her daughter, Jeong Nyeon. In one, Seo Yong Rye can be seen displaying her strict demeanor with Jeong Nyeon as they cross the muddy shore. In another, she gently holds Jeong Nyeon on her lap, offering a rare glimpse of tenderness and motherly love.

Adapted from the webtoon Jeong Nyeon written by Seo Irae and illustrated by Namon, the story is set in 1956 post-war Korea. The plot follows Jeong Nyeon, a young woman from Mokpo with no money or formal education but blessed with a natural talent for singing. Determined to make a name for herself, she dreams of joining a women’s traditional theater company and rising to fame.

However, the path to stardom is fraught with challenges, and Jeong Nyeon has much to learn before she can take on a leading role. As she navigates the demanding world of theater, she faces obstacles and setbacks, testing her resilience and passion.

