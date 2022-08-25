Jessi addresses rumours about signing with Yoo Jae Suk’s agency Antenna

Recently, reports were doing rounds on the internet, discussing that soloist Jessi is in talks to sign an exclusive contract with MC Yoo Jae Suk’s agency, Antenna. Founded by singer-songwriter, radio disk jockey and host Yoo Hee Yeol, the agency also houses Jessi and Yoo Jae Suk’s ‘The Sixth Sense’ co-star and former Lovelyz member Lee Mi Joo. Following the reports, Antenna’s representative responded by denying and stating, “(The news about) an exclusive contract with Jessi is completely groundless.”

In an update, Jessi herself has taken to social media to address the rumours. Sharing the headlines to her Instagram story, the ‘ZOOM’ star denied the rumours, writing, “Respectfully…no i am not.. (in talks to sign with Antenna)”.

Jessi also shared another similar story, writing, “Please don’t believe everything you read on the media…” and addressed her fans, stating, “TRUST ME you guys will be the first to know…”

Earlier this year, Jessi parted ways with her agency P NATION. Founded by PSY, the agency had announced the news stating "Jessi's exclusive contract with our company has recently expired. We sincerely thank those who have given Jessi a lot of love and attention over the years.” P NATION had further shared, “As the first artist of P NATION, Jessi, who has been with P NATION from the beginning to the present, has established herself as an artist loved by more fans through her passion and unremitting efforts. Furthermore, to see the progress and achievements became a positive and enjoyable stimulus for all other artists of the company.”

At that time too, Jessi herself had taken to her social media to address the rumours which arose, writing, “I understand people can make assumptions right now based on my current situation…but the truth shall reveal itself in a matter of time..” and signing off with “love you Pnation for life.”

