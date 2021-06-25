Jessi and Henry make fans laugh with their bickering and sweet chemistry on Jessi’s Showterview

The duo talks about first meeting, impressions and several other topics. Read on to know about them.

The new episode of Jessi’s Showterview was special because it was the first time that Jessi travelled to the guest’s place. The special guest was none other than Henry. They both entertained the viewers as they showed their friendship and endearing chemistry. Jessi visited Henry’s studio for the showterview episode. He was one of the most requested guests by the fans. The duo began by talking about how they met each other for the first time while they bickered along the way and shared heartwarming moments as Henry prepared fresh fruits for Jessi claiming that he always saw her eating fast food so he wanted to give her something healthy to eat.

Jessi began the show by pulling Henry’s leg as she described how his studio looked clean from the outside but if the camera zoomed in one could see it was dirty here and there. Upon this Henry began cleaning around the room and asked Jessi to only talk good about him today. Fans noticed that Henry was able to make Jessi flustered and shy whereas the rapper is usually known for her outspokenness and doing the same to others. Jessi being the older of the two would scold Henry from time to time, who kept on teasing her. They were also arguing about what is the real story of how they first met each other as Jessi revealed it was during a performance of hers in Busan. Jessi was surprised to know that a very talkative and energetic young guy like Henry was there. Nevertheless, Henry unravelled that their first meeting was in a car where Jessi was crying to which she strongly refuted. He continued that she made a strong impression on her because he thought of her to be a person who would party all the time but Jessi has gone through several obstacles and hardships to become who she is now.

Their fun interview continued through the half-an-hour episode which has surely made viewers laugh a lot.

