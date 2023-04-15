Jessi and Jay Park drop latest profile shots for MORE VISION

MORE VISION released an official announcement yesterday where the agency unveiled Jessi as the latest addition to their company. The said announcement was released alongside a teaser video of Jessi and MORE VISION’s founder Jay Park.

Jessi signs with MORE VISION

Formerly signed with P NATION, Jessi recently announced that she will be teaming up with Jay Park’s agency MORE VISION for a fresh start. The news has subsequently been doing rounds in the Korean music industry. Given the massive popularity of Jessi and Jay Park, the latter was inevitable. MORE VISION’S decision to sign with Jessi is a testament to how the agency is looking forward to artists who have a unique style and immense potential.

Jessi

Jessi began her career in the music industry in 2005 as a member of the hip-hop group Uptown. After a hiatus, she made a solo comeback in 2015 and has since released several hit songs, including 'Nunu Nana' and 'What Type of X'. In 2019, Jessi signed with P NATION, the agency founded by renowned K-pop artist PSY, and gained a reputation for her powerful performances and distinctive style that set her apart from other artists in the industry. After three years of partnership, Jessi announced her departure from P NATION in 2022.

To announce her latest decision of signing with MORE VISION, Jess took to her Instagram and posted a teaser video of her and MORE VISION’s Jay Park. The said post was captioned as follows;

‘18 years in this industry and my prime is yet to come. New beginnings.. New Journey.. Looking forward to what God has in store for me. Thank you jebbies for being so patient and loyal.. Now let’s do this JAY’

The aforementioned words impressed fans and media alike. Fans are now looking forward to Jessi’s journey henceforth and the kind of role MORE VISION will play in her journey.

Jay Park

Former 2PM member Jay Park stepped down as the CEO of AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC to establish his own agency, MORE VISION. HolyBang, a dance crew that gained fame on "Street Woman Fighter," and their leader Honey J are among the talents currently signed to the new agency. Jay Park also created MVP, a dance crew that joined the agency in February 2022. The aforementioned moves further establish just how open Jay Park is to newness and variety when it comes to signing with talent in the vast world of music.

