Jessi and SUNMI to collaborate with Ed Sheeran for a remix version of ‘Shivers’

It’s like our two worlds are colliding! On November 19, it was announced that femme fatale soloists Jessi and SUNMI will be working on a new joint venture. And joining them is none other than British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. The female superstars of the K-pop scene will take on a new challenge by releasing a remix version of Ed Sheeran’s megahit track ‘Shivers’.

To be out on November 24, this will be the first of its kind trio where Ed Sheeran will be releasing a remix of his own song with K-pop artists. Jessi’s low tone power-packed hook skills, combined with SUNMI’s captivating sound over Ed Sheeran’s self-made number, we seem to be in for a musical tour.

Known for her strong sensed, trendy tracks, Jessi’s last release was the uber-popular ‘Cold Blooded’ on which she collaborated with the dance reality show ‘Street Woman Fighter’. The winner of the round, team YGX choreographed the song for Jessi.

SUNMI’s last release was her digital single ‘Go Or Stop?’ that garnered much attention for its speeding nature and catchy beats set inside an otherworldly racing competition. Just before this, SUNMI released her third mini-album ‘1/6’ with the title track ‘You can’t sit with us’ that had everyone grooving to its beats.

However, this is not Ed Sheeran’s first base touch of the K-pop industry as he has previously written for BTS’ hits ‘Make It Right’ and very recently for ‘Permission to Dance’ that went on to grab the No.1 spot on Billboard Hot100. He has also been confirmed to be attending this year’s MAMA, so maybe we can expect a collaboration stage?

Ed Sheeran ‘Shivers’ by Jessi and SUNMI releases on November 24 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

