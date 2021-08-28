Jessi is CONFIRMED to join the host lineup for returning season of 'SNL Korea 2021'

Jebbies, we have some good news for you! Jessi will be joining the host lineup for the brand new Coupang Play comedy series, 'SNL Korea 2021'! The talented singer and MC is known for her straightforward and vivacious personality and now, it is confirmed that she will be joining the host lineup for the returning season of 'SNL Korea 2021'.

All set to premiere this September via the streaming platform Coupang Play, the returning season of 'SNL Korea 2021' will be led by a crew made up of a roster of talented actors Shin Dong Yup, Jung Sang Hoon, Ahn Young Mi, Red Velvet's Wendy, Lee So Jin and more. Following the format of the original 'Saturday Night Live' series, 'SNL Korea 2021' invites celebrity hosts each episode to put together a variety of comedy skits based on various themes.

The first host of the new 'SNL Korea 2021' was previously announced as actor Lee Byung Hun. Actress Ha Ji Won will be hosting the second episode, and according to reports on August 28, Jessi is scheduled to host the third episode, also marking the Chuseok special. Previously, actor Jo Jung Suk of 'Hospital Playlist 2' fame has also been confirmed as the host for 'SNL Korea 2021' which is returning after four years.

The star-studded lineup is making us feel excited for 'SNL Korea 2021'! Meanwhile, 'SNL Korea 2021' is slated to premiere via Couplang Play on September 4 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

