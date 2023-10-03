Jessi confirms first comeback under Jay Park’s MORE VISION with album release in late October

Jessi, known for her eccentric and cool personality in the Korean music industry, is confirmed working on new music since moving out from P Nation, PSY's agency. Jessi is known for releasing hit songs like What Dat B, Nunu Nana, and Cold Blooded. She will release a new album somewhere in late October her new agency MORE VISION confirmed.

Jessi confirmed to make late October comeback with new album

Previously, a South Korean media outlet reported that Jessi was in the middle of her final preparations for new music. As soon as the report surfaced, her new agency MORE VISION confirmed the news by releasing a statement. An official from Jessi's new agency shared, "Jessi is planning to make a comeback at the end of this month. The exact release date is under discussion."

Jessi who was associated with P NATION for three years parted ways with the agency in July 2022. Amid the rumors, Jessi clarified that she is on good terms with her previous agency and is not planning to retire from the music industry. Later in April 2023, it was announced that Jessi had joined Jay Park's newly established agency MORE VISION.

About Jessi as an artist

Jessica Ho, who goes by the stage name Jessi is an American rapper, singer, and entertainer based in South Korea. Born and raised in New York she moved to South Korea when she was 15 years old. It was in 2005 that she made her debut with the Hip Hop group Uptown and later joined YMC Entertainment as a soloist until 2018. Jessi signed with Psy's label P NATION in 2019 and is currently under MORE VISION. She released hit songs like Zoom in 2022 and Cold Blooded as a collaboration with Mnet show Street Woman Fighter in 2021 among many others.

Jessi has been mostly active in the Hip Hop community and her music is categorized under the Korean Rap, Hip Hop, and R&B genres. Expectations are high as to what kind of music she will release next under her new agency.

