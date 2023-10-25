Jessi gives fans a sugar rush with her new vibrant Gum music video; WATCH

Rapper Jessi is back with a new, vibrant, and catchy music video. On October 25, at 6 PM KST, Jessi released her new digital single titled Gum on all music platforms. This energetic song marks the rapper's first single under her new agency. The beloved rapper's last comeback single was titled ZOOM, which gained a global following given its catchy lyrics and tune and also trended on social media.

On October 25 at 6 PM KST, Jessi unveiled the music video for her latest digital single, Gum, which also marks her first release under her new agency, Jay Park’s MORE VISION, to which she signed in April. Gum is a lively and upbeat track that cleverly likens Jessi's unique qualities to various gum flavors, with witty and catchy lyrics.

In the music video, Jessi swallows a piece of gum and proceeds to chew it, adding a visually creative element to the song. The track encourages carefree dancing, and the music video brilliantly showcases the rapper's dynamic vocal performance while she raps the lyrics.

The music video is a vibrant spectacle, with a range of colorful palettes used for backgrounds and outfits. The lyrics and melody exude a fun and energetic vibe, making Gum an ideal choice for any celebratory occasion, especially at parties.

Watch the colorful music video for Gum here-

Jessi's recent activities

On October 21, the Nunu Nana singer made a guest appearance on Jay Park's YouTube show. The timing was significant as she was preparing to release her upcoming single Gum, which dropped today, October 25. Gum was eagerly awaited by fans, considering it marked her return following her massive hit ZOOM.

During her appearance, Jessi shared insights into her musical journey. She explained that while she desired to create relatable music, her agency had different intentions focused on producing pop hits, leading to a misalignment of goals. This difference had left her feeling lost, and she sensed that her music inspiration was fading away. The feeling of disconnect had even prompted her to step away from variety show appearances for a year.

In July 2022, Jessi parted ways with PSY's P NATION after a three-year association with the agency. Following her departure, she personally clarified that she was still on good terms with PSY, and it was a mutual separation. She further clarified that she had no intentions of retiring from the music industry. Jessi's candid remarks shed light on the challenges and changes in her music career.

