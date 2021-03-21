Jessi hits 100 million views for the first time with Nunu Nana; Records 10 million views with What Type Of X

Jessi took to her Instagram to share her amazing achievement. Read on to find out.

You know K-pop is reaching global popularity when talented artists like Jessi get their longstanding due from International fans in the form of record-breaking YouTube views. Talented soloist and Queen of Korean Hip-Hop, Jessi's addictive banger of a track, Nunu Nana, surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. That's not all, her latest track, What Type Of X, surpassed 10 million views on Youtube. Jessi took to her official Instagram to share the twin achievements!

A little post 3 pm KST on March 20, the music video for Jessi’s hit song, Nunu Nana hit 100 million views on YouTube, making it her first music video ever to reach the milestone. Nunu Nana originally released on July 30 at 6 pm KST. The foot-tapping hip-hop track with an addictive chorus was instantly loved and appreciated by fans. The pulsating track also features a special cameo by Lee Hyeori. It took the song just over seven months and 19 days to achieve the feat. Jessi collaborated with GOT7's Jackson put up a special performance of the song at the KBS song festival, delighting fans all around the world.

That's not all, her latest comeback track, What Type Of X, achieved 10 million views on Youtube. She even confessed to having a crush on BTS' Jungkook on Jessi's Showterview. She even expressed her desire to collaborate with Jungkook in the near future. Following her confession, Jessi's fans jokingly teased Jessi and even sent her a Jungkook-themed Lemona drink, which she promptly shared on her Instagram. Sweet.

