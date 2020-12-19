Jessi, Jackson's collab stage to BTS' throwback with I Need U: Best Performances from KBS Song Festival 2020

BTS turns back time with I Need U at KBS Song Fest 2020; Jessi and Jackson set the stage on fire with their chemistry. Here are the best performances of the night

The KBS Song Festival is one of the biggest nights for music in South Korea. It first aired in 1965 as an awards show but the awards ceremony was eventually discontinued. The KBS Song Festival thus came to be known as the most prominent year-ending music festival in South Korea. The 2020 KBS Song Festival was held on December 18 at the KBS Hall in Seoul, and it was hosted by TVXQ’s Yunho, actress Shin Ye Eun, and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo.

A star-studded line-up of artists including BTS, TWICE, NCT, Park Jin Young and Sunmi, Kim Yeon Ja, Sul Woon Do, Jessi and GOT7’s Jackson, SHINee’s Taemin, Paul Kim, NU’EST, The Boyz, MAMAMOO, MOMOLAND, MONSTA X, Stray Kids, ASTRO, ENHYPEN, GFRIEND, TXT, GOT7, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE, Oh My Girl, ITZY, and aespa stole the night with their brilliant performances.

Keep reading for the top 5 performances from the 2020 KBS Song Festival:

5. Jessi and GOT7’s Jackson – NUNU NANA

When two powerhouses meet, it can only be described as iconic. Jessi’s viral song Nunu Nana got a remix from GOT7’s Jackson in the best way possible. Besides being a visual treat on stage, another reason this performance took over online forums was because of Jackson’s “manner hands” while performing with Jessi. Fans can’t help but notice how respectful Jackson is, even in the middle of a performance.

4. Stray Kids – Dionysus (BTS Cover)

Stray Kids are widely hailed as the leaders of the new generation of K-Pop. On the 2020 KBS Song Festival, they covered the Kings of K-Pop, BTS’ hit song Dionysus. The intensity and power of the song were perfectly suited to Stray Kids and they pulled it off to perfection.

3. NCT 2020 – Resonance

NCT 2020, one of the biggest K-Pop groups in the history of K-Pop, delivered the biggest and the most elaborate performance of the night with Resonance. 2020 was an important year for NCT who once again, brought together all their sub-units to form a force to be reckoned with. This reflected perfectly through their performance and although it is difficult to focus on one member or the other, you won’t be able to take your eyes off of them nonetheless.

2. Twice – Signal

In an unbelievable start to the festival, TWICE performed their mega-hit song Signal, making hearts flutter all across South Korea as well as the world. Signal is one of the songs that shot TWICE to fame and it was incredible to see a more mature TWICE still perfectly perform Signal in the cutest way possible.

1. BTS – I Need U

Finally, perhaps the best and the most nostalgic performance of the night, bringing tears to every single ARMY out there was BTS’ I Need You. BTS turns back time to 5 years ago when they received their 1st win with I Need You at KBS Music Bank. A flashback to the day shows exactly how emotional and surprised they were at the achievement. A message appears on the screen, “The past made me who I am today”. The stage opens up with the prelude to I Need You. Just like 5 years ago, BTS performs I Need You with just as much sincerity as their first time. Suga’s parts are never replaced which only adds to the emotion of the performance. Later, Suga took to Weverse to express his emotions with a post saying, “Just like 5 years ago.”

