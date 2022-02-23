Jessi & Lee Mi Joo test positive for COVID-19 after fellow ‘The Sixth Sense 3’ cast member Lee Sang Yeob

Earlier today, tvN’s entertainment program ‘The Sixth Sense 3’ was reported to be postponing its first episode broadcast by one week due to cast member Lee Sang Yeob as well as a PD testing positive for COVID-19. Following this news, fellow ‘The Sixth Sense 3’ cast members, Jessi and former Lovelyz’s member Lee Mi Joo have also been diagnosed with the virus on February 23.

P NATION has announced that rapper Jessi developed a mild fever on February 22, following which she underwent a test for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure, which came back positive today. According to the agency, Jessi has received two doses of the vaccine, and has currently halted all scheduled activities. The rapper will be focusing on receiving treatment at home while adhering to the guidelines of government health authorities.

Additionally, Antenna has also released a statement on February 23, announcing that Lee Mi Joo has temporarily halted all activities after testing positive for the virus. According to the statement, Lee Mi Joo underwent PCR testing on February 22 after experiencing suspicious symptoms, and received a positive diagnosis today. The artist is currently resting while taking necessary measures in accordance with the health authorities’ guidelines.

Meanwhile, out of the cast members for ‘The Sixth Sense’, Jeon So Min will not be participating in season three, due to receiving surgery for a foot injury, and subsequent inability to coordinate her schedule, but will still remain a cast member. ‘The Sixth Sense 3’ will now be airing with the rest of the cast members, Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Nara, Lee Sang Yeob, Jessi, and Lee Mi Joo, on March 18, a week later than the original air date of March 11.

Wishing good health and a speedy recovery to the artists.

