Jessi returns to stage at WATERBOMB Manila 2025 for the first time since fan assault controversy; teases new music

Korean-American rapper and singer Jessi is officially back! The artist made a powerful return to the stage on February 23 at WATERBOMB Manila 2025, marking her first major performance since stepping away from public activities last year. Her appearance at the festival not only thrilled fans but also reignited excitement for her long-awaited comeback.

After months of staying out of the limelight, Jessi’s long-awaited return finally happened at WATERBOMB Manila 2025, one of Asia’s biggest water and music festivals. Her name had been listed on the event’s lineup, sparking anticipation among fans eager to see her back in action.

Taking the stage as one of the festival’s final performers, Jessi immediately commanded attention with her high-energy performance. Known for her straightforward and bold personality, she also took time to interact with the crowd, answering spontaneous questions and responding in her usual no-filter style. One of the highlights of the night came when a fan asked about her next comeback. Without hesitation, Jessi excitedly revealed that she would be returning “very soon” and even teased that she has “multiple songs” in the works.

Following her performance, Jessi took to Instagram for the first time in months to thank those who attended the event. The post quickly gained traction, with thousands of comments from fans expressing their excitement and support for her return.

Advertisement

Jessi’s absence from the spotlight followed a controversy in October 2024, when reports emerged about an incident at a private gathering. Initial news suggested that an 18-year-old fan was assaulted by a man attending the party, which led to backlash against the singer. However, further investigation, including CCTV footage, revealed that Jessi had actually attempted to intervene and stop the altercation. She was later cleared of all allegations, but the situation left a major impact on her career.

During the controversy, public sentiment was divided. While some criticized how the situation was handled by her agency, others supported Jessi as more details surfaced. Despite being proven innocent, she decided to leave her agency and remained silent on social media, taking time away from public life.