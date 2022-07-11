Jessi’s MV for ‘ZOOM’ crosses 100 million views; Sets new record

Jessi’s music video for her latest single ‘ZOOM’ has crossed the 100 million views mark on YouTube! With this, Jessi becomes the first female K-pop soloist to have surpassed this milestone with a music video released in 2022. Following ‘NUNU NANA’, ‘ZOOM’ is Jessi’s second music video to hit 100 million views on YouTube.

The music video did so around midnight KST on July 11 (around 8:30 pm IST on July 10). As the music video was originally released on YouTube on April 13 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), this means that the video took just over two months and 27 days to accumulate 100 million views. Further, ‘ZOOM’ also sets a personal record for Jessi, becoming her fastest music video to reach this mark. The record was previously held by Jessi’s music video for ‘NUNU NANA’ which reach 100 million views last year in about seven months and 19 days.

Jessi first debuted in 2005, and was temporarily a part of the hip hop group ‘Uptown’ in 2006. In 2019, Jessi became the first artist to sign under soloist PSY’s newly established record label P NATION. Under the label, Jessi’s first single to be released was ‘Who Dat B’, in September 2019. In 2020, she released her second extended play, ‘NUNA’, which included the highly successful single ‘NUNU NANA’. The music video for the single went on to become Jessi’s first to hit 100 million views on YouTube. Further, the song became Jessi’s first Top 10 single on the Gaon Digital chart as a soloist.

Alongside her music career, Jessi is also a much-loved figure on variety shows, and has appeared on ‘Unpretty Rapstar’, ‘Hangout with Yoo’ and ‘Sixth Sense’. She has also hosted her own talk show, SBS’ ‘Jessi’s Showterview’.

