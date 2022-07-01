Jessi’s ‘Zoom’, ‘NUNUNANA’, ‘Who Dat B’ & more: Which is your favourite title track by the confident rapper?

Jessi is a Korean-American rapper, singer, and entertainer based in South Korea. She was born in New York, raised in New Jersey, and moved to South Korea at the age of 15. Jessi originally debuted in South Korea in 2005 and temporarily was part of the hip hop group Uptown in 2006. After a brief hiatus, she returned to music as part of the hip-hop trio Lucky J and as a soloist under YMC Entertainment until the group's disbandment in 2016.

Following the end of her contract with YMC, she later moved to PSY's record label P Nation in 2019 as the first artist signed under the label, where she continued her solo career. Several of her solo and collaborative singles have been commercially successful, with five Top 10 entries in the Gaon Digital Chart, including her highest-charting solo single ‘NUNUNANA’ and the chart-topping single ‘Don't Touch Me’ as part of the Refund Sisters.

Jessi is a prominent presence in Korean variety programs. She achieved mainstream popularity as part of the first season of Mnet hip hop competition show Unpretty Rapstar, where she placed second. She also served as a judge in competition shows ‘High School Rapper’ and ‘Cap-teen’, as well as a host in her own YouTube talk show with SBS, ‘Jessi's Showterview’. She is also notable for her regular appearances in programs with comedian Yoo Jae Suk, such as guest appearances in ‘Running Man’ and ‘Hangout with Yoo’, as well as being a series regular in ‘Sixth Sense’.

