Jessi shares update after departing from P NATION; Addresses rumours

On July 6, P NATION announced that soloist Jessi has parted ways with the agency after the expiration of her contract. Back in 2019, Jessi was the first artist who signed with the agency. P NATION announced the news by releasing a statement, sharing, “As the first artist of P NATION, Jessi, who has been with P NATION from the beginning to the present, has established herself as an artist loved by more fans through her passion and unremitting efforts. Furthermore, to see the progress and achievements became a positive and enjoyable stimulus for all other artists of the company.”

The agency also asked for continued encouragement and support for Jessi, writing, "We would like to thank the many fans who care for Jessi, and we ask for your continued warm encouragement and support."

Following this, Jessi personally took to her Instagram account to address rumours and speculations circulating after the news of her departure from P NATION broke. The ‘ZOOM’ requested the public to refrain from spreading rumours, and asked for some time to collect her thoughts. Jessi signed off by writing “love you Pnation for life,” reassuring fans.

Jessi wrote, “I understand people can make assumptions right now based on my current situation…but the truth shall reveal itself in a matter of time.. Respectfully…please give me some time to collect my thoughts and breathe a bit.. (I haven’t rested since 2005) but one thing for sure is that this GIRL is NOT retiring. I’m only getting started Thank you Jebbies [Jessi’s fans] for your unconditional love and support.. And lastly love you Pnation for life”

Check out Jessi’s Instagram post, below:

