Jessi strikes a pose with Thai BL star Bright and Jay Park; Fans go wild with collaboration speculations

Jessi, the South Korean rapper, and singer, has been making waves in the music industry with her powerhouse vocals and bold persona. Recently, she was spotted posing with Thai actor Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree in what appears to be a casual hangout at a party or club. Bright uploaded photos together with Jessi and Jay Park on his Instagram account, sending their fans into a frenzy.

The series of photos

Bright, who is known for his role in the popular Thai BL drama series ‘2gether: The Series,’ uploaded a series of photos on his Instagram account, including one with Jessi and another with Jessi and Jay Park, and captioned it "Crazy night". Fans were quick to speculate that the trio might be working on a collaboration soon.

While there is no official announcement yet, fans are excited about the possibility of Jessi collaborating with Bright, who is also a singer and has released several singles. Both artists have a strong fan following in Asia, and their collaboration could be a game-changer in the music industry.

Jessi: the celebrity magnet

This is not the first time that Jessi has been spotted with popular celebrities from different countries. She has collaborated with British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran, Jackson Wang, Kang Daniel, and Korean singer-songwriter Lee Hyori in the past, proving that she is a versatile artist who can work with anyone.

About Jessi and Bright

Jessica Hyun Ju Ho, better known as Jessi, is a South Korean-based American rapper, singer, and songwriter. Jessi made her debut as a vocalist as a teenager in 2005 under the stage name Jessica H. O. However, she legally changed her stage name to Jessi in 2009. She previously belonged to two co-ed musical groups, Uptown and Lucky J. Both groups have now disbanded. After a four-year sabbatical, Jessi made an incredible comeback by competing in Mnet's Unpretty Rapstar all-female contest (Season 1) and finishing second in the final scoring.

Vachirawit Chivaaree, also known as Bright, is a Thai actor most known for his part in the 2020 television series "2gether." Bright, who was born in Nakhon Pathom as Kunlatorn Chivaaree to a Thai-American father and a Thai-Chinese mother, speaks Thai and English. He began learning many musical instruments at the age of ten, including the guitar, bass, and drums. At Bangkok University, he is pursuing a bachelor's degree in marketing (international program).

