Jessi talks about looking forward to inviting BTS, BLACKPINK, MAMAMOO and ATEEZ on Showterview

Jessi wants to invite renowned groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, MAMAMOO and ATEEZ on her web show known as Show!terview with Jessi that has marked its one-year anniversary. During a press conference for its first anniversary, Jessi reveals her ambitions and goals for the upcoming episodes. She aims to be able to exhibit a more mature side of her, along with the humor of course. The show has gained popularity for its entertaining nature and openness.

A rapper, singer and songwriter, Jessi has become popular for her catchy songs combined with her sassy personality. This has made her a perfect host for the web show Show!terview with Jessi where she invites prominent celebrities like SHINee’s Minho and Nation’s MC Yoo Jae Suk for short interviews. The show airs on SBS’s Mobidic youtube channel and commenced amidst the pandemic in June 2020. Jessi was born and raised in the United States of America before moving to South Korea and becoming an established musician. Recently, she even invited and interviewed Emma Stone, an acclaimed American actress for the promotion of her movie Cruella. During the press conference on the first-year anniversary of the show, Jessi listed globally famous groups like BTS, BLACKPINK and MAMAMOO as those whom she wanted to interview. She also wished to bring on Yoo Jae Suk once again. Jessi expressed how Hwasa’s schedules with MAMAMOO are hard to match with but otherwise she definitely wants to invite her. Jessi wants to show a more mature side of herself in future episodes with good humour to the fans.

Show!terview with Jessi releases a new episode every Thursday.

