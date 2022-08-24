Jessi in talks to join Yoo Jae Suk’s agency? Antenna responds

In July 2022, PSY’s label P NATION announced that soloist Jessi has parted ways with the agency after the expiration of her contract. Following this, reports recently emerged, discussing that is Jessi in talks to sign an exclusive contract with Antenna.

Founded by singer-songwriter, radio disk jockey and host Yoo Hee Yeol, the label also houses Yoo Jae Suk. For the unversed, Jessi and Yoo Jae Suk are known to be close and have even worked together through programs like ‘The Sixth Sense’ and ‘How Do You Play?’. Further, their ‘The Sixth Sense’ co-star and former Lovelyz member Lee Mi Joo also signed with Antenna last year.

Following the reports about Jessi signing with the agency, Antenna responded by denying the reports. Antenna’s representative shared, “(The news about) an exclusive contract with Jessi is completely groundless.”

In 2019, Jessi had become the first artist to sign with PSY’s record label P NATION. At the time of her departure from P NATION, the label had shared, “As the first artist of P NATION, Jessi, who has been with P NATION from the beginning to the present, has established herself as an artist loved by more fans through her passion and unremitting efforts. Furthermore, to see the progress and achievements became a positive and enjoyable stimulus for all other artists of the company.”

Following this, Jessi took to her Instagram account to address the speculation surrounding her departure from P NATION, writing, “I understand people can make assumptions right now based on my current situation…but the truth shall reveal itself in a matter of time..” The ‘ZOOM’ singer had concluded the post by writing, “love you Pnation for life,” and reassuring her fans.

