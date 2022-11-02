Jessi’s latest release ‘Zoom’ becomes her first track to cross 100 million streams on Spotify

Jessi’s ‘Zoom’ hit the milestone six months and two weeks after its release, becoming her first track to cross 100 million streams on Spotify. Her other popular track ‘Nunu Nana’ is also close to hitting 100 million streams as it is close to 90 million streams currently. The official music video for Jessie's digital single 'ZOOM', released in April, surpassed 90 million views on YouTube as of the morning of June 27th, about two months later.

The music video for 'ZOOM' surpassed 10 million views in ten days, 30 million views in a full month, and 50 million views in a month, and is rapidly approaching 100 million views as it crossed 90 million views on the same day. Jessie has 70 million views with the music video for 'What Type of X', including 'ZOOM', 73 million views for 'Cold Blooded (with Street Woman Fighter (SWF))', and 'Nunu Nana'. Raw has 180 million views each.

Zoom:

'ZOOM' is a trap hip-hop genre song that intuitively unravels the image of modern people living in the 'moment' for taking pictures. With various key point choreography such as 'Zoom In Zoom Out', 'Fishing Dance', and 'Selfie Pose' performed by Jessi and Lachika, they are receiving great love from music fans throughout the first half of this year. In addition to YouTube, the dance challenge also drew attention on various video platforms such as TikTok and Instagram Release.

Jessi:

Jessi is a prominent presence in Korean variety programs. She achieved mainstream popularity as part of the first season of Mnet hip hop competition show Unpretty Rapstar, where she placed second. She also served as a judge in competition shows High School Rapper and Cap-teen, as well as a host in her own YouTube talk show with SBS, Jessi's Showterview. She is also notable for her regular appearances in programs with comedian Yoo Jae Suk, such as guest appearances in Running Man and Hangout with Yoo, as well as being a series regular in Sixth Sense. Several of her solo and collaborative singles have been commercially successful, with five Top 10 entries in the Gaon Digital Chart, including her highest-charting solo single ‘Nunu Nana’ and the chart-topping single ‘Don't Touch Me’ as part of the Refund Sisters.

ALSO READ: WATCH: BTS member Jin receives love and support from US artist H.E.R. through Instagram

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.