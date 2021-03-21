  1. Home
JHope’s ‘Map Of The Soul’ Outro: Ego comeback trailer crosses 100M; Twitter in celebration

On March 21, the quirky and fun song crossed 100 million views and at the time of writing this, has 100,080,107 views.
The popular microblogging site, Twitter, is a fan favourite for many K-Pop groups and their fandoms. Especially for celebrating achievements! Today morning, on March 12, BTS’ Map of the Soul: 7 outro track - a solo by J-Hope - Outro: Ego crossed 100 Million views YouTube mark and as expected, ARMYs all over the world are celebrating this feat!

The comeback trailer was released on Feb 2, 2020, and the full album was then released on Feb 21, 2020, with the powerful title track ON. Each member showcased their skills and prowess in the Map of the Soul: 7 album with their very own individual songs. The rappers took on what they do best with the style that perfectly expresses and compliments their personalities. J-Hope’s Outro: Ego is one of those examples - extremely quirky, full of vibrant, eye-catching aesthetics, uplifting lyrics, and a catchy chorus that would make anyone want to get on the floor - even though it’s been a year, it deserves the recognition! 

ARMYs are trending #EGO1억뷰축하해, #OutroEgo100M and #JHOPE in a bid to congratulate the rapper. They’re even sharing clips from their 2-day virtual online concert ‘Map of the soul ON:E’ that was streamed live on October 10 and 11, 2020. The concert broke their previous world record of most viewers in a live music concert stream having almost 1 million global viewers with approximately 993,000 viewers buying the tickets and enjoying the concert divided into 4 stages with lots of cool AR and VR technology.

Take a look at a few tweets congratulating the rapper!

This marks the global boyband’s 31st MV and J-Hope’s third solo MV to have crossed 100M YouTube views!

Did you wish J-Hope yet? Tell us your favourite part of the video in the comments section too!

Credits :Big Hit Labels

