Ji Chang Wook and EXO's D.O. join talks for revenge drama Sculpture City by Taxi Driver writer

Ji Chang Wook and EXO's D.O. have reportedly landed roles in the upcoming revenge drama, Sculpture City, penned by the brilliant writer behind Taxi Driver, which has garnered immense attention and anticipation.

Plot of Sculpture City

Sculpture City narrates a tale of vengeful retribution, following a man who, after living an ordinary life, resurfaces from a harrowing experience where his life is systematically controlled, leading him into a dark abyss. The direction of the drama lies in the hands of Director Kim Chang Joo, known for his work on the films Outgoing Restricted and Amazon Life. The drama, created by CJ ENM's film division, stands as a monumental project, boasting a total production cost of 35 billion KRW (approximately 26.4 million USD).

Following the report, D.O.'s new agency Company Soosoo mentioned, “D.O. is actively considering the Sculptured City project.’ Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook's agency Spring Company also stated, ‘Ji Chang Wook has received an offer and is actively reviewing it.”

D.O. in the role of an antagonist opposite Ji Chang Wook

EXO's D.O. is geared up to portray an antagonist. His role is of an architect who manipulates life rather than genuine architecture. His character transforms ordinary lives into a living hell. While architects typically construct living places, D.O.'s role showcases the opposite side, demolishing the lives where people dwell. Having previously appeared in a support role in a villainous role in the 2015 drama Hello Monster (I Remember You), D.O. returns after seven years to K-drama, this time embracing a main antagonistic character.

Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook, who was recently seen in The Worst of Evil, has been approached to portray a lead character whose life has been manipulated by conspiracies, leading to a hellish existence. Eventually returning to a semblance of normalcy after a haunting past, he seeks revenge on those who caused his suffering. Additionally, if both of them confirm the roles, Ji Chang Wook will co-star with an EXO member for the first time, promising a new on-screen dynamic, despite their characters being on opposite ends, showcasing a budding bromance.

Given the collaboration of these two outstanding performers, Sculpture City is primed to be a gripping addition to Korean television, presenting a compelling plot and captivating performances.

