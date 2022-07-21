Ji Chang Wook and Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung share a sweet look in latest stills for ‘If You Wish Upon Me’

On July 21st, KBS 2TV's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'If Wish Upon Me' released a two-shot still containing the subtle atmosphere of Ji Chang Wook (Yoon Gyeo Rae) and Choi Sooyoung (Seo Yeon Joo).

Ji Chang Wook takes on the role of Yoon Gye Rae, a 'broken adult child' who has no will to live and has become a habit of inflicting pain on himself. Choi So-young plays Seo Yeon Joo, a nurse at a hospice hospital who considers her loss of muscle to be the end of the world, and who gives hope to patients just by her existence.

In the released photo, Ji Chang Wook and Choi Sooyoung are smiling.The sight of two people sitting together while preparing for the stage to grant someone's wish adds to the curiosity. In particular, Ji Chang Wook and Choi Sooyoung's eye contact evokes excitement and makes people more curious about the change in their relationship.

The production team asked, "Ji Chang Wook and Choi Sooyoung portrayed each character to the fullest. The two will not only have fun but also provide warm comfort. We ask for your interest and anticipation." 'If You Wish Upon Me' will premiere on August 10th at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST).

Ji Chang Wook is a South Korean actor and singer. He rose to fame for playing the lead role of Dong Hae in daily drama series ‘Smile Again’ (2010–2011), and had notable lead roles in television series such as ‘Warrior Baek Dong Soo’ (2011), ‘Empress Ki’ (2013–2014), ‘Healer’ (2014–2015), ‘The K2’ (2016), ‘Suspicious Partner’ (2017), ‘Melting Me Softly’ (2019), ‘Backstreet Rookie’ (2020), ‘Lovestruck in the City’ (2020-2021), and ‘The Sound of Magic’ (2022).

ALSO READ: SNSD’s Yuri and Jung Il Woo’s new drama ‘Good Job’ moves forward with a new director

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the stills? Let us know in the comments below.