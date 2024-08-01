Ji Chang Wook and Jeon Do Yeon’s Revolver to be released in 172 regions worldwide including US, India, Singapore and more

Revolver is an upcoming South Korean action-drama movie starring Ji Chang Wook and Jeon Do Yeon in the lead roles. In a few days, the film will hit the big screen for the audience to finally enjoy. Moreover, it has been announced that it will not just be released in South Korea but will be available to an international audience across 172 countries.

On August 1, 2024, it has been announced that Revolver would be released in over 172 countries worldwide, spanning across Asia, Europe, and North & South America. Some of the major markets include Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, India, Mongolia, North & South America, France, Germany, Poland and Russia. Moreover, the movie will also premiere in the Middle East.

The distributors of the movie have expressed that the audience has been highly anticipating the movie. As Korean content has been taking over the world, Ji Chang Wook has played a major role in making it popular internationally. Some of his K-dramas, such as Worst of Evil and Welcome to Samdalri have been released on international streaming platforms, gaining popularity all over the world. Moreover, he takes on the role of a villain in this movie which has created more curiosity among fans.

The plot of the movie follows a female police officer, Ha Soo Young, who gets wrongfully imprisoned for someone else’s crimes. However, when she is released from prison, expecting compensation for her time behind bars, she is offered none. She eventually finds out that a man named Andy is behind it all. With a single goal in mind, she sets out to take revenge and reclaim what was hers.

Apart from Ji Chang Wook, the movie will star Im Ji Yeon, who is renowned for her titular role in Kill Boksoon. Moreover, Jeon Do Yeon will also be appearing, having enjoyed immense recognition for her role in The Glory.

Legendary actor Lee Jung Jae from Squid Game will also be joining the cast list. Directed by Oh Seung Uk, the film is set to have a theatrical release on August 7, 2024.

