Ji Chang Wook and Ryu Seung Ryong to lead new drama featuring two people consumed by greed? Find Out

An industry insider told a South Korean news source on July 28th, "Ji Chang Wook and Ryu Seung Ryong might be leading in 'Pine', which is a drama of the first webtoon written by Yoon Tae Ho." 'Pine' is a story serialized in Kakao Webtoon from 2014 to 2015. It portrays the hazardous story of rough individuals who are fixated on bold greed who come together to track down submerged antiques off the bank of Sinan with their own voracity and rationale.

Ji Chang Wook and Ryu Seung Ryong in thriller film Pine:

Ji Chang Wook and Ryu Seung Ryong have been offered the roles of Hee Dong and Gwan Seok, individually. The two characters are nephew and uncle. Set during the 1970s, subsequent to getting a proposition to take out a bowl from the ocean of the West Ocean. They bounce into treasure uncovering to get away from his life of selling fakes. As the number of people searching for treasure builds, their fixation becomes frantic. They are compelled to settle on a decision between desire and mankind. The sentiment chemistry of the two in light of their strong acting abilities raises expectations. 'Pine' will have a sum of 10 episodes, created by Yworks Entertainment. It will be directed by Kang Yun Seong, who coordinated the film 'The Outlaws 1' and Disney + 'Big Bet'. They are expecting to begin filming in the final part of this current year and release it toward the finish of 2024.

Ji Chang Wook’s other upcoming dramas:

Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Moo Yeol, Ji Chang Wook, Jung Yu Mi, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Park Ji Hwan start a ridiculous pursuit for the privileged position in the upcoming historical drama 'Queen Woo'. Ji Chang Wook will assume the part of Woo Hee's better half, Go Nam Mu, the ruler of his home nation. Go Nam Mu is the ruler of Goguryeo with a splendid mind to the point of driving 5,000 fighters and defeating 30,000 warriors of the Han Tradition. He is an ideal king who has all the respect and kindheartedness of a ruler. However, his disappearance soon causes bloodshed to the royal residence.

