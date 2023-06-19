Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun cast as childhood friends in JTBC’s upcoming drama Welcome To Samdalri

Shin Hye Sun and Ji Chang Wook confirmed their roles in the upcoming JTBC drama Welcome to Samdalri (literal translation). Both of the actors have never appeared in a JTBC drama before. In contrast to Yongpil, a weather reporter who cherished Gaecheon, the story of Samdal, a talented woman who left Gaecheon and ascended to the top in a splendid way, will be told for the first time in the second half of this year. She will return to her hometown to relax after losing her success almost overnight. It is anticipated that viewers will experience a feeling of warmth and friendliness as well as laughter during the healing time that is provided to the still fragile and inexperienced characters' lives after they become adults.

Ji Chang Wook’s role:

Cho Yong Pil, a forecaster for the Jeju Meteorological Administration, is played by Ji Chang Wook. Yong Pil is a well-known troublemaker who even the headquarters cannot control. This is due to the fact that he is a person who engages in a verbal duel with the head of the Korea Meteorological Administration and always presents a counterargument to the weather forecast provided by the headquarters. He dreamed of becoming a forecaster after a false weather report caused the death of his haenyeo (diver) mother. He works as a meteorologist right now to protect Jeju Island's precious Samchun—a Jeju-style term for adults of any gender—especially in Samdali, his hometown, which he treasures and loves with all his heart.

Shin Hye Sun’s role:

Although her real name is Jo Sam Dal, Shin Hye Sun plays the well-known photographer Jo Eun Hye. Jo Eun Hye worked as an assistant in the fashion photography industry under that stage name as soon as Sam Dal, who had a childhood dream of growing up quickly and leaving the island, escaped to Seoul. She persevered for eight years and rose to the top of the industry. However, an incident can too quickly undo the success that has been achieved with so much effort over such a long period of time. She eventually returns to the town where she once dreamed of ascending, but she still believes it is not the right place for her.

