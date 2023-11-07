Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun extend heartfelt invitation to Jeju in Welcome to Samdalri poster

Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun take center stage in the new poster, raising anticipation for the upcoming series Welcome to Samdalri. Their captivating presence in the visual teaser not only captivates fans but also hints at an exciting surprise that promises to add a unique layer of intrigue for the eager audience.

Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun's poster tease heightens expectations for Welcome to Samdalri

On November 7, the renowned South Korean broadcasting network, JTBC, unveiled the all-new poster for their upcoming series Welcome to Samdalri and made an exciting announcement on their social media platforms. They introduced a special lucky draw event for fans and viewers eagerly anticipating the release of the upcoming series Welcome to Samdalri, which stars the talented Shin Hye Sun and Ji Chang Wook.

The recently unveiled poster beautifully encapsulates the unique bond between childhood friends Jo Yong Pil and Jo Sam Dal. As the faces of Samdalri, they extend a heartfelt welcome to the audience they will soon meet in December. Their radiant smiles, bathed in the warm sunlight, pique curiosity about the individuals and stories awaiting discovery in Samdalri, a charming village nestled on Jeju Island.

In their announcement, JTBC revealed the launch of the Samdalri Ambassador event, designed to grant lucky participants the extraordinary privilege of attending an exclusive screening of Welcome to Samdalri before its official release.

Welcome to Samdalri has already garnered considerable attention due to its star-studded cast and intriguing storyline, making this special screening event a highly anticipated and coveted experience.

Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun's Welcome to Samdalri premieres on December 2

Welcome to Samdalri is an upcoming South Korean television series crafted by Kwon Hye Joo and under the direction of Cha Young Hoon. It boasts an ensemble cast of skilled actors including Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hye Sun, and Kang Young Seok. The show is scheduled to make its debut on JTBC on December 2, 2023, and will be broadcast every Saturday and Sunday at 22:30.

The plot centers on the lives of two childhood friends, Jo Yong Pil (portrayed by Ji Chang Wook) and Jo Sam Dal (played by Shin Hye Sun). Their journey takes shape after a tragic incident involving a weather report mistake that leads to the loss of Yong Pil's mother. Will their intertwined destinies lead them down a path of rediscovery and reconnection, highlighting the enduring bonds of their friendship?

