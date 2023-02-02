Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun in talks for When the Camellia Blooms director and Go Back Couple writer’s next

Actors Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun may be the next lead pairing you witness in K-dramaland. On February 2, it was reported that an upcoming drama whose working title has been revealed as ‘Welcome to Samdalri’ is set to go on floors soon.

The plot follows a hero-like person who seems to have ascended to heaven fabulously as a dragon. However, they suddenly lose their breath, falling down to earth helplessly and losing everything. It is known that Ji Chang Wook has been approached for the role of Jo Young Pil from the Mado Meteorological Administration. His role is that of a man who appears to be stupid to the people around him. The actor’s agency confirmed that he has indeed received the offer but is only reviewing it at the moment and has not confirmed anything.

Meanwhile, Shin Hye Sun was reached out to for the role of Sam Dal, a girl who seems delicate but is actually very strong. She returns to her hometown after breaking up with her boyfriend and wanting to find some comfort. Her management label has also replied with similar responses saying that the actress has not confirmed her participation and is only considering it at the moment.

Who is leading Welcome to Samdalri?

Cha Young Hoon who acted as the director for popular romance shows like ‘When the Camellia Blooms’, ‘Are You Human Too?’, ‘Uncontrollably Fond’ and more recently ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ is set to work his magic once again and will be joined by scriptwriter Kwon Hye Joo who has previously penned ‘The Sound of Your Heart’, ‘Go Back Couple’ and ‘Hi, Bye Mama’, so we can probably expect an emotionally heavy ride. Welcome to Samdalri will be led by JTBC and is expected to be broadcast sometime this year after the casting and production are done. Currently, discussions are underway for its cast and crew.

If confirmed, this will be the first time starring in leads roles opposite each other in a K-drama. Both have previously impressed audiences with their acting on multiple occasions. What do you think of them being paired together?