Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun look fresh-faced and charming in latest Welcome to Samdalri drama posters

The upcoming K-drama Welcome to Samdalri starring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun recently released promotional posters hinting at a heartwarming storyline. In the drama, Shin Hye Sun plays Jo Sam Dal, a city woman who returns to her rural hometown after facing troubles in Seoul. There she reconnects with her childhood friend Cho Yong Pil, played by Ji Chang Wook.

The posters portray Sam Dal and Yong Pil gazing affectionately at each other, suggesting the former sweethearts rekindle a touching romance when reunited as adults. The show looks to feature equal parts comedy, romance and comfort when it premieres.

New character posters of Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun

Unlike hometown boy Yong Pil, the ambitious Jo Sam Dal could not wait to leave behind their sleepy hometown of Samdalri and make it big in Seoul. Determined to achieve her dream of becoming a photographer, Sam Dal endured years of thankless work as an assistant in the ruthless world of fashion. Just when she reached the pinnacle of success, everything crumbled in an instant, forcing a reluctant return to Samdalri.

Though initially resistant, Sam Dal soon finds an unexpected sense of comfort back home with childhood confidant Cho Yong Pil. Their newly released poster hints Sam Dal has finally rediscovered peace and perspective next to Yong Pil, the former couple gazing contently together at the ocean vista.

While Sam Dal and Yong Pil once embodied diverging paths - one seeking fame in the big city, the other happy to stay local - their smiled hint that sometimes you have to leave home to find where you truly belong.

Samdal’s return to Gaecheon

Sam Dal's comeback signals a fresh start for her and Yong Pil, rekindling their paused history. The couple's poster captures their bright smiles in front of their homes, suggesting a revitalized connection with the words, ‘It's been a while, the spirited girl I cherished.’ Born just five minutes apart, their lives have been closely intertwined, sharing deep love and navigating tearful breakups. Reuniting after eight years, they embark on a complex and multi-faceted relationship.

The upcoming show, Welcome to Samdalri, marks the debut collaboration between director Cha Young Hoon of When the Camellia Blooms and writer Kwon Hye Joo of Go Back Couple. The drama is set to premiere on December 2.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Bulk: Ji Chang Wook secures lead role, replaces Cha Eun Woo in upcoming 8-episode OTT crime series