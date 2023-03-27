Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun starrer JTBC’s Welcome To Samdalri scheduled to film from April to December

JTBC’s Welcome To Samdalri has confirmed that it will begin filming in April and should wrap up filming in December. The release date has been set for after that and will usually be broadcasting on weekends. The cast includes Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hye Sun, Shin Dong Mi and Kang Mina.

'Welcome to Samdalri' is a drama depicting the story of the main character, who looked like a dragon ascending to heaven in the eyes of others, one day loses everything and falls, then returns to his own stream to catch his breath. In particular, director Cha Young Hoon, who directed 'When the Camellia Blooms', and writer Kwon Hye Joo, who wrote 'Confession Couple', are raising expectations. Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun announced that they were discussing appearing as male and female leads. Among them, Shin Dong Mi was offered the role of the female protagonist's older sister.

Shin Dong Mi and Kang Mina:

Shin Dong Mi received favorable reviews in last year's KBS 2TV weekend drama 'You're Beautiful Now' and is currently preparing to appear in MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Joseon Attorney'. Accordingly, attention is focusing on whether she will continue his 'ten days' path until 'Welcome to Samdalri'. Kang Mina was offered the role of the younger sister of the female lead. If the appearance is confirmed, Shin Dong Mi, Shin Hye Sun, and Kang Mina will begin and bring chemistry as three sisters. Kang Mina made her debut as a Gugudan member through IOI, and gained acting experience in such works as 'Hotel Del Luna', 'Moonshine', and 'Cafe Minamdang'. Many hope she will continue her acting career in her 'Welcome to Samdalri'.

Ji Chang Wook won the Next Generation Award at the 16th Asian Film Awards (AFA) held on March 12th. The Asian Film Awards Academy (AFAA), an organization established in 2013 by the Hong Kong International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, and Tokyo International Film Festival for the development of Asian films, holds the Asian Film Awards (AFA) every year to develop the Asian film industry. It has celebrated and encouraged all filmmakers and their work. Through this award, Ji Chang Wook proved that he is a global star who achieves No. 1 on the global platform for each work and an actor with 'trustworthy acting ability' who portrays various genres and characters.

ALSO READ: NewJeans extend their record for longest no.1 as Ditto remains on MelOn’s Weekly Chart for 14th week

Advertisement