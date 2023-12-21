Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun wrap up Welcome to Samdalri shooting, see PIC

Ji Chang Wook, alongside Shin Hye Sun, bid farewell to the extensive filming saga of Welcome to Samdalri, concluding on December 21. This milestone signifies the end of months-long shoots across diverse locations, marking a significant chapter in this eagerly awaited project's journey.

Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun wrap up filming for Welcome to Samdalri

Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun bid farewell to the filming journey of Welcome to Samdalri after months of dedicated shoots, concluding on December 21. Initially confirmed to star in the series on June 19, 2023, their collaboration in this ongoing South Korean TV drama created immense anticipation among fans. The show, written by Kwon Hye Joo and directed by Cha Young Hoon, premiered on JTBC on December 2, 2023, occupying the Saturday and Sunday 22:30 KST time slots.

The wrap-up of filming marks a significant milestone for this highly anticipated series, capturing attention with its intriguing narrative and the on-screen chemistry between Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun. The show's availability for streaming on TVING in South Korea and Netflix in select regions has further amplified its global appeal. Fans eagerly await to see what comes next in Welcome to Samdalri, anticipating an immersive storytelling experience brought to life by the exceptional performances of these two celebrated actors.

More details about the rom-com, Welcome to Samdalri

Amidst the stunning vistas of Jeju Island, Welcome to Samdalri weaves a touching narrative centered on the intertwined lives of childhood friends Jo Yongpil (portrayed by Ji Chang Wook) and Jo Samdal (played by Shin Hye Sun). Their unbreakable bond faces the tests of time and separation, only to reunite unexpectedly in their hometown.

Yongpil, deeply impacted by the tragic loss of his mother due to a weather forecast error, embarks on a mission to become a weather forecaster. His dedication to safeguarding the community's elders from similar misfortunes earns him a reputation for being stubborn, despite his noble intentions.

Meanwhile, Samdal, living in Seoul as Jo Eunhye, pursues her dream of becoming a renowned fashion photographer. Yet, an unforeseen twist steers her back to Samdalri, rekindling memories and emotions with Yongpil. Despite past conflicts, their enduring affection persists.

Familial dynamics enrich the narrative, featuring Samdal's family, including her haenyeo leader mother, Go Mija, and bus driver father, Jo Pansik. Yongpil's family comprises his father, Jo Sang Tae, and memories of his late mother, Bu Mija.

Exploring themes of friendship, resilience, and the essence of home, Welcome to Samdalri promises an engaging tale. With Jeju Island's breathtaking landscapes setting the stage and stellar performances by Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun, the drama captures the essence of love, friendship, and the enduring spirit of homecoming in a captivating narrative.

