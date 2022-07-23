Ji Chang Wook and Sung Dong Il have an interesting encounter in upcoming drama ‘If You Wish Upon Me’

In the new KBS 2TV drama 'If You Wish Upon Me', Ji Chang Wook and Sung Dong Il form an unusual atmosphere from the first meeting. The published photo contains the uncomfortable first meeting between Ji Chang Wook and Sung Dong Il. First, the image of Ji Chang Wook sitting alone on the sandy beach shows loneliness. His frown on his forehead is a mixture of thoughts and emotions that catches his eye.

Here, Sung Dong Il's bitter eyes create tension. Sung Dong Il, who was looking at Ji Chang Wook from afar, immediately approached him and talked to him, signaling the beginning of his relationship.

In particular, the different reactions of the two people facing each other attract attention. Ji Chang Wook, who is holding his own dog 'son' in the drama, is startled, while Sung Dong Il shows his face just before an explosion, drawing more attention to the first broadcast about what kind of story the two men's instant meeting will contain.

In the drama, Ji Chang Wook transforms into Yoon Gye Rae, a precarious young man who is barely holding on to life without the will to live. Sung Dong Il takes on the role of Kang Tae Sik, the leader of the 'Team Genie' and a passionate volunteer group leader who knows everything about the hospital. Yoon Gyeo Rae and Kang Tae Sik, who become entangled in an accident, say that they will continue a relationship that may be a bad affair or a relationship, making the story of the two men curious.

Are you excited for the drama? Let us know in the comments below.