Ji Chang Wook and Wi Ha Jun starrer The Worst of Evil unveiled new posters ahead of release

The Worst of Evil is a yet-to-be-released K-drama starring Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Jun, Kim Hyung Seo also known as BIBI, and Im Se Mi in the lead roles for the drama. The Worst of Evil will be released on September 27 exclusively on Disney+. It has a total of 12 episodes. The K-drama falls under the genre of crime, action, and thriller. It is directed by Park Geum Beom and Han Dong Wook and written by Jang Min Suk.

What is The Worst of Evil about?

The K-drama was created under Kakao Entertainment and has wrapped up filming for the same. The Worst of Evil is set in the 1990s. The drama follows the story of undercover police investigators who attempt to infiltrate a massive criminal organization that is highly responsible for the illegal drug trade between Korea, China, and Japan. Ji Chang Wook plays the role of Park Joon Mo, a police officer who attempts to infiltrate a gang called Gangnam Alliance in order to investigate drugs and earn the trust of the gang's boss Jung Ki Chul. Wi Ha Jun portrays the character of Jung Ki Chul who is a ruthless leader of Gangnam Alliance. He made his way to the top after a childhood full of painful memories. He is ready to go to any lengths to achieve his success or victory. The duo is being praised by the fans alike and they are excited to know about their favourites working together.

Other characters on the show

Alongside Ji Chang Wook and Wi Ha Jun, Im Se Mi is also a part of the drama. She will be seen playing the role of Yoo Eui Jung who is an elite narcotics officer. She is said to be Park Joon Mo and Jung Ki Chul's love interest in the show and also an ace police officer who takes part in the investigation. Whereas Kim Hyung Seo better known as BIBI will also portray the role of Hae Ryun who plays an important role in the Chinese drug factory's distribution. She travels to Korea to meet Jung Ki Chul to strike a deal but causes an unexpected incident upon meeting Park Joo Mo. The Ji Chang Wook and Wi Ha Joon pairing is being billed as a double kill. Look forward to The Worst of Evil on September 27 at Disney+.

