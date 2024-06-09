Ji Chang Wook and Won Jin Ah’s fantasy romance Melting Me Softly gets OTT release after five years; Know where to watch

Ji Chang Wook is one of the biggest stars in the South Korean entertainment industry and fans are always eagerly waiting to see more of him.

In the latest developments, Ji Chang Wook’s hit fantasy romance K-drama Melting Me Softly has finally bagged an OTT release after five years. Melting Me Softly will be released on Prime Video in June 2024.

Ji Chang Wook and Won Jin Ah's Melting Me Softly to release on Prime Video

A piece of surprising news for Ji Chang Wook fans has arrived as the actor’s hit fantasy romance Melting Me Softly is set to be released on Prime Video on June 13, 2024.

As they said late is better than never, Melting Me Softly premiered on Septemeber 28, 2019, and aired till November 17, 2019. The fantasy romance K-drama bagged its OTT release after 5 years nonetheless, it is a big happy news for all the fans of the drama and the actor. Meanwhile, Melting Me Softly is also available to stream Rakuten Viki.

Melting Me Softly brings an interesting story to the threshold where a man named Ma Dong Chan (Ji Chang Wook) and Go Mi Ran (Won Jin Ah) become part of a 25-hour freezing experiment but due to unknown circumstances, they both wake up 20 years later.

To survive after being frozen for 20 years, they now need to maintain a body temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius and keep their heartbeat normal. The scientist who knows how to save them has unfortunately lost his memory making their life more difficult. Ma Dong Chan and Go Mi Ran run against fate and time to adjust to life once again and on the way end up falling in love.

Watch Ji Chang Wook's Melting Me Softly trailer here:

Know Ji Chang Wook

Ji Chang Wook is one of the top South Korean actors who has been captivating audiences with his acting prowess across K-dramas and movies. His noted breakthrough role was as Ta Hwan in Empress Ki in 2013.

Ji Chang Wook’s other notable K-dramas include Welcome to Samdalri, Backstreet Rookie, If You Wish Upon Me, The Sound of Magic, Lovestruck in The City, Suspicious Partner, The Sound of Magic, and The K2 among many others.

Ji Chang Wook will be soon seen leading the upcoming action thriller movie Revolver as Andy alongside Jeon Do Yeon and Lim Ji Yeon.

