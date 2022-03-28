Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun and Hwang in Youp starrer ‘The Sound of Magic’ to premiere on THIS date

The Netflix fantasy music drama 'The Sound of Magic' will be released on May 6th. The drama’s premiere date was introduced with the first teaser poster that had an invitation from the mysterious magician Lee Eul. The light that spreads between the unfolded invitations and “You… Do you believe in magic?”, foretells a magical story.

The drama depicts the life of Yoon Ah Yi (Choi Sung Eun), a high school student, but she supports herself and her younger sister by working part-time jobs. She doesn't know where her parents are. Her father was driven away from home because of debt collectors and her mother then left home. Even with her poor financial situation, she is able to rank near the top at her school academically.

Yoon Ah Yi wants to become an adult as soon as possible to have a stable job. Meanwhile, her classmate is Na Il Deung (Hwang In Youp). He regularly competes with Yoon Ah Yi to receive the top grade, but they begin to have feelings for each other. One day, Yoon Ah Yi meets magician Lee Eul (Ji Chang Wook) at an abandoned amusement park. He puts on magic shows to people who tell him they believe in magic. He is a mysterious person, but he comforts Yoon Ah Yi, who told him that she believes in magic.

Director Kim Seong Yoon, who has been recognized for his delicate sensibility with ‘Itaewon Class’, ‘Love in the Moonlight’ and ‘Discovery of Love’, will be directing, and the script will be by Writer Kim Min Jung, who worked with the director before on ‘Love in the Moonlight, took the role.

