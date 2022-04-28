Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun & Hwang In Yeop transform to their characters in ‘The Sound of Magic’ posters

In newly released posters by Netflix Korea, the magician Lee Eul (Ji Chang Wook), who stares at someone as if casting a spell, and a blue butterfly flying next to him create a mysterious atmosphere. ‘The Sound of Magic' will be released on Netflix on May 6th.

Choi Sung Eun's eyes contain Yoon Ah Yi's confusion and excitement, while Na Il Deung (Hwang In Yeop) and others express the conflicting faces of youth. Netflix foretells their story, saying, "He, who only had the dreams and studies his parents forced him to, meets Yoon Ah Yi and Lee Eul for the first time, looks back at where he is going and finds what he truly wants."

'The Sound of Magic' is a drama about the story of a mysterious magician Lee Eul (Ji Chang Wook) suddenly appearing in front of a girl Yoon Ah Yi (Choi Sung Eun) who has lost her dream and a boy named Na Il Deung (Hwang In Yeop) who is forced to have a dream.

The previously released trailers showed the special relationship shared by the three of them and how Lee Eul brings colour, excitement and innocence back into the lives of two students with their own set of problems. The drama has already shown how it will act as a healing source with the music, storyline and by showcasing the struggles many students go through when they have to live their parents’ dreams and do not have space to even explore your own.

We are extremely excited to see this beautiful story unfold on May 6!

